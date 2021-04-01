speed-limit-lowered-on-athens-highway-to-reduce-accidents

Attica’s Regional Authority voted to reduce the speed limit on a section of Vouliagmenis Avenue, a main road connecting central Athens with its southern districts, as a way to reduce the number of car accidents.

The unanimous decision by the regional council will lower the speed limit from 80 klm to 70 klm in the section of the road between Alimou and Poseidonos Avenues.

The Authorized Regional Councilor, responsible for the Directorate of Metropolitan Infrastructure Management, Thanassis Katsigiannis, said the regional authority conducted and approved a study which showed by reducing the speed limit by 10 km, there was a 10 percent reduction of accidents with injuries and a 20 percent reduction of fatal accidents.

It also showed that there were environmental benefits such as lower nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide emissions, lower hydrocarbon emissions, less noise, and reduced ozone formation.

The 80-kilometer speed limit was established at least 25 years ago, when there were few houses and businesses along the the road, while the rest of the avenue had retained a speed limit of 70 klm.