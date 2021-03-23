NEWS

Online fare payments for public transport trialed by transport authorities

Online fare payments via mobile phone will be available to public transport users as part of a pilot program which will be implemented in the coming weeks, transport authorities said on Monday.

The new payment option will be provided in the context of the new application for mobile phones of the Athens transport agency OASA, which will be first piloted in the western suburb of Haidari, due to its dense population and high number of public transport users. 

Moreover, by the end of April, the www.oasa.gr website will allow commuters to recharge their travel cards electronically without the need for personal contact with a teller or a ticket machine.

