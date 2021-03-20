NEWS

Public transport operator aiming at smart buses

Athens transport agency OASA plans to develop bus routes on demand, according to the specialized transport site athenstransport.com.

OASA will partner with the University of Thessaly’s Electrical and Computer Engineering Department on a study of passenger and route management services in city transport.

The department has developed software designed to maximize utilization of public transport according to demand.

OASA aims not only at best utilizing its bus and trolleybus fleets but also controlling passenger usage in order to abide by restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

At present, monitoring such restrictions is almost impossible.

 

[ANA-MPA]
