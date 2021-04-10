NEWS TRAFFIC CHANGES

No free Athens parking

Motorists in downtown Athens will not be able to park on the street for free starting Monday unless they have a special resident’s permit, the municipal authority reminded over the weekend. 

Paid parking is in spaces designated with the P69 sign and is in effect between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. 

Payment can be made through scratch cards purchased from a kiosk or other vendor or remotely through an Android or iOS device using the app MyAthensPass. 

The maximum permissible parking time is 3 hours. 

More information (in Greek only) is available on the City of Athens webpage.

