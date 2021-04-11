NEWS

Plans to upgrade 14,000km of Athens’ water supply pipe network

The Athens Water and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) has embarked on a program to upgrade 14,000 kilometers of the Greek capital’s water supply pipe network, the state-owned company said. 

EYDAP’s pipes have an average age of 60 years compared with the European Union’s 38 years, the company said, explaining the decision. 

It added that new meters will also be installed in many parts of Attica to help curb waste from undetected leaks and discrepancies in billing. 

EYDAP also announced a tender later this year for biological waste treatment plants in the seaside Attica towns of Rafina and Marathon.

