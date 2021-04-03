attica-regional-authority-planning-waste-unit-south-of-capital

Seeking to relieve pressure on the capital’s badly overstretched landfill at Fyli, the Attica Regional Authority is making plans to build a new garbage processing facility, though not a dump, in an undisclosed area south of the capital.

Similar units are also being planned in Schisto, to serve the port city of Piraeus, and in Grammatiko, which will cover East Attica.

The Fyli unit, moreover, will also be equipped with the infrastructure needed to process regular trash and biowaste.