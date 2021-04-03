NEWS

Attica regional authority planning waste unit south of capital

attica-regional-authority-planning-waste-unit-south-of-capital

Seeking to relieve pressure on the capital’s badly overstretched landfill at Fyli, the Attica Regional Authority is making plans to build a new garbage processing facility, though not a dump, in an undisclosed area south of the capital.

Similar units are also being planned in Schisto, to serve the port city of Piraeus, and in Grammatiko, which will cover East Attica.

The Fyli unit, moreover, will also be equipped with the infrastructure needed to process regular trash and biowaste.

Environment
READ MORE
The entrance to the old defense factory Pyrkal. [Dimitris Papamitsos/PM's Office]
NEWS

PM unveils plan to relocate ministries to former defense factory; create park

presidential-mansion-to-switch-lights-off-on-saturday-for-earth-hour0
NEWS

Presidential Mansion to switch lights off on Saturday for Earth Hour

strike-and-protest-planned-on-monday-over-athens-landfill0
NEWS

Strike and protest planned on Monday over Athens landfill

lawmakers-seal-revised-deal-to-restart-eldorado-s-mines-investment0
NEWS

Lawmakers seal revised deal to restart Eldorado’s mines investment

demolitions-in-forestland-suspended-by-ministry0
NEWS

Demolitions in forestland suspended by ministry

ngos-call-attention-to-natura-violations0
NEWS

NGOs call attention to Natura ‘violations’