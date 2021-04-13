turkish-government-to-distribute-potatoes-and-onions-to-poverty-stricken-areas

Turkish President Recep Erdogan announced on Tuesday that his government will distribute potatoes and onions to poorer families in Turkey, to both support agricultural producers and the growing number of poorer families.

“We have decided to buy the potatoes and onions that remain in storage and distribute it to people in need,” said Erdogan, revealing that, according to plans, over 1,200,000 tons potatoes and 300,000 tons of onions will be distributed.

The opposition claims that the move by the Turkish president is a result of the deepening financial crisis facing Turkey.