french-officials-present-frigate-proposal

Officials of France’s Naval Group on Tuesday presented the company’s proposal to supply frigates to the Hellenic Navy at the French Embassy in Athens.



Naval Group Executive Vice President Alain Guillou, accompanied by his team, made an extensive presentation on the characteristics of the four frigates for defense and intervention (FDI) proposed by the French company.



According to the French proposal, the first frigate will be delivered at the beginning of 2025, in 40 months, a period that Guillou said is a competitive advantage that other proposals do not have.

Under the proposal, the second frigate will be delivered in 2027, the third in 2028 and the fourth in 2029.