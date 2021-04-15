NEWS

Teacher accused of sexual abuse conditionally released from custody

teacher-accused-of-sexual-abuse-conditionally-released-from-custody

A teacher in an area of ​​Central Macedonia in northern Greece was conditionally released from custody on Wednesday after his arrest and indictment for allegedly performing lewd acts on a teenage girl 14 years ago and for the possession of child pornography.

His arrest followed a lawsuit filed by the victim, who is now 28 years old. An investigation ordered by a prosecutor also yielded child pornography in his possession, which also depicted the victim. The 60-year-old teacher is currently the principal at an elementary school.

The plaintiff was not his student, but they are related to each other.

Crime
