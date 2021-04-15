delivery-service-worker-accused-of-stealing-vaccine-doses

A delivery service worker has been arrested in Athens on charges of stealing a vial of the Covid-19 vaccine, police said Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred at the vaccination center in the capital’s northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi.

The suspect is believed to have stolen a vial of the Pfizer vaccine while delivering coffee to staff at the center.

He was arrested after a report was filed to police.

Police said the vaccine vial was not found on him at the time of the arrest.

Each vial of the Pfizer vaccine contains 4-6 doses that have to be diluted before they are administered. It must be stored at minus 70 degrees in ultra-low-temperature freezers and must be used within two hours of being thawed.

The investigation is ongoing.