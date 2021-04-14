self-tests-mandatory-in-parts-of-public-and-private-sector-from-monday

Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kotzamanis announced on Wednesday that self-administered coronavirus tests will be mandatory for a variety of public and private sector employees starting on Monday.

The private sector employees who will have to provide a negative result from a mandatory self-test before going to work next week are those in retail, hospitality, transport and travel, cleaning services, hairdressers and nail salons, and betting agencies.

Public sector employees include those working in Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP), local municipal administrations, court employees, cleaning services and those employed in the ‘Help at Home’ program.

According to the ministers, the process will be easy, as all the employees who will be affected are registered on the Labor Ministry’s Ergani platform with their AMKA social security numbers.

Employees will procure the kits from their local pharmacy using their AMKA and then upload the result on the Ergani platform. If positive, the employee will have to get a second test at a testing site before being allowed to return to his or her post. The result of the second test must also be uploaded to the online platform.

Once there is a negative result, the employee is free to return to work; otherwise, he or she must complete a mandatory quarantine.

Employers are required to remind employees of their duty to test themselves. Failure to do so will result in a 300 euro fine for the employer. Failure to register a test result also carries a 500 euro fine, and any employer found with positive employees faces a 1,500 euro fine per employee.