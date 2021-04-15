daily-coronavirus-fatalities-shoot-up-to-104

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment takes care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the Greek capital’s Sotiria hospital, in Athens. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

Greece’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 9,239 on Thursday after 104 more fatalities were reported in the 24-hour period, taking the country back into territory last seen in December, during the second wave of the pandemic.

In its daily briefing, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said that 95.5% of the novel coronavirus’ victims have been aged 70 or above and/or have underlying health problems that may have contributed to their death.

Thursday’s news was also bad on the hospital front, as 819 Covid-19 patients are currently on respirators. Their average age, according to EODY, is 68 years old and 84.9% are over 70 years old and/or have other health problems. Additionally, 526 more people were admitted to Greece’s Covid hospitals between Wednesday and Thursday evening, with the week’s admissions average standing at 515.

Transmission in the community continues to be high as well, with EODY on Thursday reporting 3,833 new cases, of which just 16 were identified at the country’s airports or border crossings.