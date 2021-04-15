NEWS

Cramming and language schools to reopen next

cramming-and-language-schools-to-reopen-next
[InTime News]

With the return of face-to-face learning at primary and high schools (grades 1, 2 and 3) still on hold, private cramming and foreign language schools are expected to be the next in line to reopen after grades 4, 5 and 6 last Monday. Kindergartens also remain closed.

The move concerns about 10,000 language schools and institutions that prepare pupils in Senior Grade 6 for their university entrance exams. The owners of these schools and their students are pushing for their reopening. 

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis has stated that he will propose that they reopen on April 26, a proposal with which the Education Ministry is said to agree.

However, for her part, Education Minister Niki Kerameus told state ERT TV on Wednesday that the government’s plans haven’t changed and there is no suggestion of the opening of other levels of education before Easter.

Education Coronavirus
READ MORE
A high school teacher holds a document stating a negative Covid-19 self-test outside a school at Glyfada suburb, west of Athens, Monday. Home tests have been distributed to teachers and students aged 16-18, as authorities reopened high schools for students in the final three grades on Monday. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
NEWS

Greece pins hopes on mandatory home testing, opens schools

greece-reopens-senior-high-schools
NEWS

Greece reopens senior high schools

A school in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada is sanitized on Friday, ahead of Monday’s reopening of the country’s high schools. [InTime News]
NEWS

Some 450,000 educators, students to be supplied with self-testing kits

[Orestis Panagiotou/ANA]
NEWS

Foreign students promised temporary social security number ahead of school reopening

A woman wearing a face mask to protect from the spread of coronavirus, stands in front of a graffiti by the Greek artist Achilles in Athens, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Schools reopening amid disagreements

[Intime News]
NEWS

Greece to reopen schools using self-test kits for Covid-19