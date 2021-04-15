cramming-and-language-schools-to-reopen-next

With the return of face-to-face learning at primary and high schools (grades 1, 2 and 3) still on hold, private cramming and foreign language schools are expected to be the next in line to reopen after grades 4, 5 and 6 last Monday. Kindergartens also remain closed.

The move concerns about 10,000 language schools and institutions that prepare pupils in Senior Grade 6 for their university entrance exams. The owners of these schools and their students are pushing for their reopening.

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis has stated that he will propose that they reopen on April 26, a proposal with which the Education Ministry is said to agree.

However, for her part, Education Minister Niki Kerameus told state ERT TV on Wednesday that the government’s plans haven’t changed and there is no suggestion of the opening of other levels of education before Easter.