Up to 200,000 active Covid cases in Greece, health expert says

Greece has up to 200,000 active Covid-19 cases, a leading health expert said Friday, adding that a decline should be expected after April 20.

Speaking on Skai radio on Friday, Nikolaos Tzanakis, an expert in respiratory disease and vice president of the Hellenic Thoracic Society, said that a decline in the number of critical Covid-19 patients being monitored in intensive care units (ICUs) should follow two or three weeks later.

“I hope that ICU demand will peak at 900 beds,” he said.

A total of 3,833 new cases were announced on Thursday, of which 1,861 were detected in Attica, 521 in Thessaloniki and 127 in Larissa.

Health officials announced 104 deaths, which was the highest daily toll during this wave of the pandemic.

Moreover, by noon on Thursday, there were 819 intubated Covid patients, compared to 809 the day before on Wednesday, and 776 a week before.