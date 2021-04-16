mitsotakis-meets-foreign-minister-in-wake-of-ankara-meeting

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed his satisfaction over Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias’ handling of a tense press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara Thursday, Kathimerini understands.

The two men met at Maximos Mansion Friday.

Diplomatic sources Thursday confirmed that Dendias was acting with the full support of Mitsotakis during the press conference.

The full-blown confrontation, running the gamut of issues pervading Greek-Turkish relations, lasted more than half an hour, suggesting that despite the public statements about the bid to establish a positive agenda, both during Dendias’ meeting with Cavusoglu and the earlier one with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a wide chasm remains.

Speaking to Kathimerini, diplomats and journalists in Turkey expressed their surprise over the incident.