deal-signed-with-israel-for-kalamata-flight-training-center

Greece and Israel signed off on the creation of an international flight training center in Kalamata in the southern Peloponnese, the National Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

Signed in person by armed forces officials of both countries, the deal foresees the center being set up at the 120 Air Training Wing.

The signing was attended by the Israeli defense attache in Greece, Colonel Υossi Pinto, and President and CEO of Elbit Systems Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis.