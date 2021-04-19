thousands-gather-in-downtown-athens-square-in-defiance-of-pandemic-restrictions

Thousands of people gathered in a square in downtown Athens for a third consecutive night in defiance of pandemic restrictions Sunday.

Local residents complained of piles of rubbish being left behind by people at Kypseli Square and loud music being blasted until the early morning hours.

Photos shared on social media showed people mingling and drinking in the square.

Police did not intervene.

Greece has been under lockdown-type restrictions since early November.

Greek health authorities announced 1,829 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday, as well as 65 deaths, while the number of patients on ventilators reached a new high of 841.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 315,273 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 9,462 fatalities.