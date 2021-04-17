popular-athens-square-under-scrutiny-for-second-night-in-a-row-after-weekend-parties

In the wake of yet another mass gathering of people last weekend, Varnava Square in the Pangrati district of Athens has been placed under the close supervision of a special police unit since Friday afternoon to ensure that health safety measures are observed.

Police have blocked the surrounding streets leading to the square, allowing only permanent residents access to the area.

The action was taken after a delegation of disgruntled residents filed a complaint with local police on Friday.

According to residents, gatherings, albeit smaller ones, also take place on weekdays, which disperse by around 1 a.m., with loudspeakers playing music and moped races around the square.