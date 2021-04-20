Easter services to be held earlier; worshippers to stay outdoors

The Greek government and the country’s Orthodox Church have reached an informal compromise on how to mark Easter at the end of the month, allowing services to be held outdoors and holding the main service on May 1 two hours earlier, Kathimerini understands.

The proposal foresees that worshippers will be allowed to participate in the procession of the Epitaph on Good Friday (April 30), which will be held around churches instead of venturing into surrounding streets.

Instead of the customary midnight Resurrection service on Easter Saturday (May 1), the liturgy will be held two hours earlier, at 10 p.m., to avoid overextending the existing 9 p.m. lockdown curfew, according to information.

The final decisions on curfews and church services will be finalized in the coming days.

The Greek Church’s Permanent Holy Synod (DIS) is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the operation of churches and monasteries on Holy Week.

The compromise came during a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Archbishop Ieronymos on Monday.