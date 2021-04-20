police-eyeing-party-squares

Seeking to crack down on outdoor gatherings that violate the night curfew and safety protocols, police Tuesday took up positions around the popular Veaki Square in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri.

Similar stakeouts were conducted in Varnava Square in the central district of Mets at the weekend after local residents complained of young people holding late-night parties with loud music.

However, the revelers – young people who are growing increasingly restless due to the protracted lockdown – moved their activities to other squares in the capital during the weekend, making it difficult for police to keep apace.