Police operation in central Athens square

The Hellenic Police set up a perimeter around a central square in the Athens neighborhood of Kypseli on Wednesday to control traffic and deter a gathering.

The police performed checks on surrounding businesses to ensure they are following the prescribed pandemic measures, as well as verifying the movement permissions of passerby walking near the square.

Movement to the square has been limited to prevent a new outdoor gathering witnessed over the weekend, where revelers gather in violation of both safety protocols and the night curfew.

