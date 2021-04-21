health-authorities-announce-3-015-new-coronavirus-cases

Greek health authorities announced 3,015 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 86 deaths, bringing the total up to 9,713. They also revealed that there are 831 intubated patients in the country’s ICUs, a very slight decrease of 16 from Tuesday.

The 3,015 new cases were found from a total of 61,323 tests, with a positivity rate of 4.91%. This brings the number of total coronavirus cases in Greece from the start of the pandemic to 323,639.

The geographical distribution of cases remains heavily weighted towards Attica with 1,418 new cases in Athens and its suburbs, Greece’s most populous region. The northern city of Thessaloniki reported 442 new cases.