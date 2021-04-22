NEWS

Dendias says Greece seeks common ground with Turkey

dendias-says-greece-seeks-common-ground-with-turkey
[Ministry of Foreign Affairs]

Greece seeks common ground with Turkey but this needs “to be…based on international law and the Law of the Sea,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told Euronews TV on Thursday.

To solve any problems, “we must follow the same clear rules set by the international community, which Turkey does not seem to accept,” he said.

Responding to a question about his joint statements with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during his recent visit to Ankara, Dendias called the televised live press conference an “exchange” that “put matters into context.”

“Something is either legal or illegal,” and either abides by international law or not, he added.

Dendias said the European Union needs Turkey to collaborate on migration along with other regional countries, citing Egypt as a country which tries to manage migration without “exerting political pressure on or even blackmailing” the bloc.

[ANA-MPA]

 

Diplomacy
