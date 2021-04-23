NEWS

Sits-in outlawed by Senate of the University of Patra

sits-in-outlawed-by-senate-of-the-university-of-patra
[IN TIME NEWS]

The Senate of the University of Patra, in the northern Peloponnese, southern Greece, sent out a powerful message against sit-ins Thursday, emphasizing, in a unanimous decision, that the occupation of university buildings and obstructing their entrances is unlawful and carries legal consequences.

The senate further said that the law and the internal regulations of the academic institutions will be enforced, entailing disciplinary proceedings against occupiers and squatters.

The decision is seen paving the way for the intervention of a prosecutor in case of occupation in accordance with the relevant law.

Meanwhile, Deputy Education Minister Angelos Syrigos, in charge of higher education, said Thursday that the special protection teams will start policing the country’s university institutions from the beginning of the next academic year in September.

