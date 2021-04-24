NEWS

Double masks mandatory for those going to church

double-masks-mandatory-for-those-going-to-church

Worshippers must wear double masks during church services over Easter Week according to the rules announced on Friday Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias.

He added that the ratio of one person per 25 square meters will continue to apply during services, along with sanitary measures that are already in place: adequate ventilation of the premises, social distancing, use of antiseptics.

The ratio outside churches during services has been set at one person per 10 sq.m.

The use of a double mask by worshippers is mandatory both indoors and outdoors, he stressed. Moreover, self-tests are also obligatory for priests, nuns and other staff who will be inside the church.

​​​​​​Services will start outside churches at 9 p.m. on May 1, followed by a liturgy indoors. The timing would allow worshippers to be home in time for the 10 p.m. curfew. Services will also start earlier on other days during Holy Week, which starts Monday.

Church Religion
READ MORE
greek-church-to-allow-worshippers-at-easter-week-services
NEWS

Greek Church to allow worshippers at Easter Week services

main-sunday-service-to-be-held-earlier
EASTER CHANGES

Main Sunday service to be held earlier

[Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Easter services to be held earlier; worshippers to stay outdoors

government-church-close-to-compromise-over-easter-services
NEWS

Government, Church close to compromise over Easter services

ieronymos-urges-flock-to-vaccinate-against-covid
NEWS

Ieronymos urges flock to vaccinate against Covid

dendias-meets-ecumenical-patriarch-in-istanbul
NEWS

Dendias meets Ecumenical Patriarch in Istanbul