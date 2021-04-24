double-masks-mandatory-for-those-going-to-church

Worshippers must wear double masks during church services over Easter Week according to the rules announced on Friday Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias.

He added that the ratio of one person per 25 square meters will continue to apply during services, along with sanitary measures that are already in place: adequate ventilation of the premises, social distancing, use of antiseptics.

The ratio outside churches during services has been set at one person per 10 sq.m.

The use of a double mask by worshippers is mandatory both indoors and outdoors, he stressed. Moreover, self-tests are also obligatory for priests, nuns and other staff who will be inside the church.

​​​​​​Services will start outside churches at 9 p.m. on May 1, followed by a liturgy indoors. The timing would allow worshippers to be home in time for the 10 p.m. curfew. Services will also start earlier on other days during Holy Week, which starts Monday.