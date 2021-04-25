NEWS

Prosecutor orders probe into journalist’s allegations

prosecutor-orders-probe-into-journalist-s-allegations

The Athens Prosecutor’s Office has ordered a preliminary investigation of allegations made by journalist and publisher Kostas Vaxevanis that his life is under threat, and to determine their veracity and, if so, to identify suspect individuals. 

In a post on the Documento website on Friday night, the journalist announced that he received information earlier this month that a man who was recently in the news and is currently under judicial investigation wanted to put a contract out for his and a colleague’s execution. 

Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said on Saturday that police measures have been taken for Vaxevanis’ protection. 

Earlier in the month TV reporter Giorgos Karaivaz was gunned down outside his home in southern Athens in what police believe was a contract killing.

Media Justice
READ MORE
[InTime News]
