Coronavirus: 2,597 new cases, 86 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 2,597 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Saturday, as well as 86 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 797, dropping below 800 for the first time in 12 days. This lessens the pressure on the health system, where specialized Intensive Care Units are at a premium.

By far the most new infections were recorded in the Athens area (1,198), followed by Thessaloniki (350) and Larissa (70).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 331,730 cofirmed coronavirus cases, with 9,950 fatalities.