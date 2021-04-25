Tourism: quarantine waived for 7 more countries

Visitors from seven more countries are waived from the 7-day quarantine requirement starting Monday, the Civil Aviation Authority has decided.

Specifically, this decision concerns permanent residents of Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Russia.

These residents, with the exception of Russia, will be required to either have completed vaccination at least 14 days prior to arrival and carry a certificate, in English, from a public authority confirming that, or taken a molecular test (PCR) against the coronavirus over the 72 hours prior to arrival. Permanent residents of Russia are required to have taken both; Russian arrivals are also restricted to 4,000 per week and to direct flights to the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki, Iraklio, Chania, Corfu, Kos, Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini.

The quarantine exemption has already been in effect for permanent residents of the EU, the Schengen Agreement zone, as well as the UK, the US, Israel and Serbia, with the same requirements as above (vaccination or test).

All arrivals will be tested and, if found to be carrying the virus, will be quarantined for 14 days.

Domestic flights continue to be restricted to “essential travel” – health, business trip, returning to main residence – until May 10, at 6 am. For Greek residents, international flights remain restricted until 6 am on May 3.