greece-lifts-quarantine-requirements-for-some-visitors

Greek authorities have lifted quarantine requirements for visitors traveling from the European Union, the Schengen area, the UK, the USA, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Serbia and Israel, it was announced Monday.

Travelers will have to provide documentation proving that they have completed their vaccination against Covid-19, Civil Aviation Authority (CA) said in a Notam Monday.

Alternatively, they will have to show proof of a negative PCR test carried out 72 hours before arriving in Greece.