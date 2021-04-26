priests-queue-for-self-tests-in-athens-metropolitan-cathedral

Dozens of priests and other church staff gathered outside the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens to conduct self-tests on Monday ahead of Greek Easter. The testing was an initiative by the Medical Association of Athens in cooperation with Archbishop Ieronymos.

Church services during Greek Easter face restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic. Churchgoers are required to wear double masks, both indoors and outdoors, while priests and church staff are required to undergo coronavirus testing. Additionally, there is a limit of one person per 25 square meters inside the temples, with the limit being one person per 10 square meters outside, on top of existing hygiene measures including social distancing and use of hand sanitizers.