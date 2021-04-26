vaccinations-in-greece-could-reach-5-million-by-end-may

If the government’s vaccination rollout goes as planned, Greek health authorities could reach five million vaccinations by the end of May, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday, addressing an online meeting of the cabinet.

“The [vaccine roll out campaign dubbed] Eleftheria is being expanded and from Monday, people aged over 30 enter the fray. We are reaching 3 million vaccinations and, if we follow our plan, at the end of May we could reach 5 million vaccinations,” he told ministers.

“Every next step should be taken cautiously, with safety and constant self tests, social distancing, masks and with personal hygiene, so that the country opens and does not close again,” he stated.

According to Mitsotakis, initial figures appear to show that citizens are following government guidelines on how to celebrate Orthodox Easter at the end of this week. “Most of our compatriots seem to understand the importance of avoiding travel during Easter holidays and everyone has welcomed with maturity and discipline the gradual opening of a number of economic activities,” he said.

He also announced that Greece will officially submit on Tuesday its National Recovery and Resilience Plan to the European Commission.