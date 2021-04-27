NEWS

Gov’t mulling reopening cafe-bars on May 3

[Intime News]

The Greek government is considering allowing cafe-bars to reopen as of May 3, a subcategory of businesses in the wider catering sector which had been excluded from the reopenings announced for next week, Kathimerini understands. 

If they reopen, customers will sit in semi-outdoor spaces which have good ventilation, according to sources.

The government has given restaurants the green light to start operating after the Orthodox Easter, which falls on May 2.

The official decision will be included in a joint ministerial decision that will be issued on Thursday.

