special-warfare-command-to-be-created-for-special-forces

The Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense on Tuesday approved the creation of a Special Warfare Command as part of an effort to modernize the country’s special forces, which will acquire an interdisciplinary role.

The command is directly subordinate to the Chief of General Staff Konstantinos Floros and includes all the special forces. It will be commanded by a lieutenant general, responsible for the operational control of the special forces in peacetime, but also an adviser to the chief of general staff on specific issues. Although there are influences from the organization of the US Army Special Forces, the new structure is more adapted to the Greek data.

Military sources say the advantages provided include unified administration, faster decision-making, issuing and executing orders, optimal utilization of human resources and available means, economies of scale in supplies, as well as training and regular/technical procedures.