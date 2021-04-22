fighter-jets-soar-over-athens-as-part-of-iniochos-exercise

The 10-day ‘Iniochos 21’ multinational military exercise took place between April 12 and April 22 across the Athens Flight Information Region, from Corfu in the west to Kastellorizo in the east and from Thrace in the north to Crete in the south, and featured members from all branches of the Hellenic Armed Forces.

The Hellenic Air Force participated with all types of fighter jets it operates, drones, electronic warfare units, and anti-air units. The Hellenic Navy contributed frigates, gunboats, patrol boats, helicopters, naval exercise aircraft, and support ships. Finally, the Hellenic Army participated with assault helicopters, transport helicopters, and mobile infantry and armour divisions.

International participants in Iniochos include French Rafale and Mirage 2000 fighter jets, United States F-16s fighter jets, MQ-9 drones, and KC-135 refuelling aircraft, Israeli F-15 and F-16 jets, Emirati F-16s, Canadian Air Weapon Managers, Spanish F/A – 18 Hornet fighter jetes, and Cypriot AW 139 helicopters.

International observers include Austria, Egypt, Jordan, Romania, and Slovenia.