Small decrease in new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths

The daily briefing by Greek health authorities revealed 2,781 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 340,493. The new cases were recorded from 61,291 tests with a positivity rate of 4.54%.

The briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 63 deaths on Wednesday, a small decrease from Tuesday. The total number of fatalities since the pandemic started increased to 10,242.

The number of intubated patients remains high, as there are still 805 patients on respiratory support.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, remains the geographical epicenter of the pandemic with 1,263 new cases. The northern city of Thessaloniki is second with 413.