vaccinations-at-home-under-consideration

An elderly woman in a wheelchair is helped into the Prometheus vaccination center in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi, on Tuesday. [InTime News]

A plan that stipulates the vaccination of people in the 80-89 age group is under consideration, according to the deputy minister to the prime minister, Akis Skertsos.

Speaking to state-run ERT TV on Tuesday, Skertsos noted that the vaccination rate in Greece is the European average and stressed “we can do even better,” referring to the home vaccination plan. He added that the first dose of the vaccines has already been administered to 25% of the population and that 10% has also completed both, adding that the vaccination of younger ages is accelerating.

“Thousands of 30-somethings are booking appointments,” he said, while predicting a wall of immunity at the end of the summer. “We are already seeing a de-escalation in the hospitals,” he said.

The emvolio.gov.gr platform opens on Wednesday for scheduling appointments for people aged 40 to 44 who wish to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Meanwhile, the latest sampling of sewage has confirmed a deterioration of the epidemiological picture in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace compared to the rest of the country.

Health authorities confirmed 3,313 new cases of Covid-19 (from 76,844 tests) around the country, of which 1,581 were in Attica, 418 in Thessaloniki and 89 in Larissa.

There were 92 deaths of patients infected with the coronavirus, one of the highest numbers recorded during the current third pandemic wave. The number of intubated patients on Tuesday at noon was 813.