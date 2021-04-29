NEWS

Dendias says ‘no common ground’ on Cyprus in Geneva talks

dendias-says-no-common-ground-on-cyprus-in-geneva-talks

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday that “no common ground” was found on the Cyprus issue during an unofficial five-part meeting called by the UN secretary general in Geneva to see whether there was enough consensus to resume peace talks between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

“Greece went to the unofficial five-part meeting called by the UN secretary general with aim of creating the conditions that would allow the restart of the negotiations within the context set explicitly by the UN Security Council, namely of a bizonal, bicommunal federation,” said Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias after the conclusion of the meeting.

“We kept a constructive stance and did whatever possible along with the Republic of Cyprus to meet this goal. Unfortunately, it was not possible to find a common ground on the restart of the negotiations in this context due to the stance of the Turkish Cypriot and Turkish side,” he added.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced earlier that the United Nations would make a fresh attempt in “probably two or three months”.

 

Diplomacy Cyprus
READ MORE
[EPA]
NEWS

Dendias heading to Geneva for Cyprus talks

pm-meets-with-cyprus-president
NEWS

PM meets with Cyprus president

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic (center) and his counterparts Nikos Dendias (right) of Greece and Nikos Christodoulides (left) of Cyprus are seen at a press conference after a meeting in Belgrade, on Monday. [Andrej Cukic/EPA]
DIPLOMACY

Balkan moves by Turkey under scrutiny

[AP]
NEWS

Cyprus rejects EU draft on Turkey which seeks to deepen trade ties

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on the administration foreign policy priorities on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, March 10, in Washington. [Ting Shen/Pool via AP]
NEWS

Blinken: US has called out Turkey for actions against Greece [Video]

anastasiades-hails-un-bid-to-resume-peace-talks
CYPRUS TALKS

Anastasiades hails UN bid to resume peace talks