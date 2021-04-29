Dendias says ‘no common ground’ on Cyprus in Geneva talks

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday that “no common ground” was found on the Cyprus issue during an unofficial five-part meeting called by the UN secretary general in Geneva to see whether there was enough consensus to resume peace talks between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

“Greece went to the unofficial five-part meeting called by the UN secretary general with aim of creating the conditions that would allow the restart of the negotiations within the context set explicitly by the UN Security Council, namely of a bizonal, bicommunal federation,” said Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias after the conclusion of the meeting.

“We kept a constructive stance and did whatever possible along with the Republic of Cyprus to meet this goal. Unfortunately, it was not possible to find a common ground on the restart of the negotiations in this context due to the stance of the Turkish Cypriot and Turkish side,” he added.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced earlier that the United Nations would make a fresh attempt in “probably two or three months”.