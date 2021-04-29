NEWS

Sakellaropoulou visits hostel for abused women

[Thodoris Manolopoulos/Presidency]

Incidents of violence in the family are increasing during the pandemic and no woman should be left without help, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in a visit on Thursday to a hostel for women victims of violence.

Sakellaropoulou noted the importance of mechanisms to avert such incidents and to offer the proper structures that help victims.

She said the hostel and its staff provide invaluable advice, emotional support and creative activities for the women and their children and plans to help the women stand on their feet.

The hostel opened in 2005 and has hosted hundreds of women and their children who are in vulnerable conditions or deemed to be in immediate danger. It currently hosts 15 women and their children, who are provided room and board and practical and medical support.

 

 

