court-imposes-prison-sentence-on-mask-denier

A misdemeanours court in the city of Serres, northern Greece on Wednesday sentenced a man who refused to wear a face mask to prison.

The 37-year-old was found guilty of violating measures put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and ordered to serve 40 days in prison, while the remaining 20 days of his sentence was suspended.

Legal experts told the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) that the new Penal Code provides for the execution of part of a sentence and the suspension of the remainder if the judge deems it necessary to prevent the accused from committing other criminal acts.

The man is said to have been a repeat offender.