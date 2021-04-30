NEWS

Younger Greeks rushing to get vaccinated

[intime News]

About 130,000 citizens aged 30-39 and 70,000 citizens aged 40-44 have signed up to get vaccinated since the platform opened for them earlier this week, data showed on Friday, providing a much-needed momentum to the national vaccination drive dubbed Eleftheria (Freedom).

Of these, 19,000 and 3,780 people, respectively, have already been vaccinated.

The entry of new age groups in the vaccination-booking platform has brought new daily records in inoculations, with health authorities conducting more than 66,000 vaccinations on Thursday.

On Saturday, appointments will open for the 45-49 age group.

Vaccinations will be suspended for one day on Orthodox Easter Sunday (May 2), while new vaccination lines and additional centers are expected to open to accommodate increased demand.

