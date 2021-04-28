NEWS

PM: Vaccine hesitancy driving high death rate

pm-vaccine-hesitancy-driving-high-death-rate
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seen at a meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday. [Stelios Stefanou/Intime News]

Greece’s prime minister has issued an appeal for elderly Greeks to get vaccinated, blaming hesitancy for persistently high rates of death and hospitalization.

“The data we have from ICUs and intubated patients are clear: 95% of them, who are fellow citizens of ours, are not fully vaccinated,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday.

Greece’s vaccination program has remained roughly in line with the European Union average, but deaths are higher and the number of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care unit treatment is at its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Health experts say Greeks over age 80 and below 70 are failing to make or skipping vaccination appointments in significantly larger numbers than those in the 75 to 79 age bracket.

The government has appealed to the Greek Orthodox Church and retiree associations to help with the vaccination campaign.

Separately Wednesday, a 37-year-old man in northern Greece has been jailed for 60 days for endangering public safety after refusing to wear a face mask and being fined for the violation for a second time.

[AP]

Vaccine Politics
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NEWS

Younger cabinet ministers to get AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab

vaccinations-in-greece-could-reach-5-million-by-end-may
NEWS

Vaccinations in Greece could reach 5 million by end-May

A street vendor wearing a protective face mask sells corn to customers in Alimos, a seaside suburb of Athens, on Friday, April 9, 2021. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

Concern over slow vaccination rates

pm-appeals-to-the-elderly-to-participate-in-vaccination-drive
NEWS

PM appeals to the elderly to participate in vaccination drive

[Intime]
NEWS

PM: Over 60s to get at least first vaccine dose by early May

[InTime News]
NEWS

Greek PM congratulates Albania’s Rama on election win