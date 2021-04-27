deputy-minister-vaccinated-against-covid-19-with-astrazeneca

Deputy Social Affairs Minister Domna Michailidou was vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 jab on Tuesday noon, the Labor Ministry said in a press release.

Michailidou received the message confirming her appointment on Monday night, it added.

All cabinet ministers aged between 30 to 49 years will be given the AstraZeneca vaccine in an effort to boost confidence in the specific jab.

Deputy Justice Minister Gorges Kotsiras is another official who has also announced he will be getting his shot soon.

The platform enabling people in 30-39 age group to book an appointment for a vaccination opened on Tuesday, while for the 40-44 and 45-49 year-olds it will open on April 29 and May 1, respectively.