younger-cabinet-ministers-to-get-astrazeneca-covid-19-jab

All Greek cabinet ministers aged between 30 to 49 years will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab in an effort to boost confidence in the specific vaccine, it was reported on Tuesday.

Deputy Social Affairs Minister Domna Michailidou and Deputy Justice Minister Gorges Kotsiras will be the first to be inoculated.

The platform enabling people in 30-39 age group to book an appointment for a vaccination opened on Tuesday, while for the 40-44 and 45-49 year-olds it will open on April 29 and May 1, respectively.

For the first two age groups, the only option is the AstraZeneca vaccine, while for people in the third group all jabs will be available.