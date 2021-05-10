Mykonos, Santorini and Rhodes forces bolstered

More than 100 police officers are being transferred to Mykonos starting Monday in a bid to bolster security on the popular holiday island ahead of the opening of tourism next weekend.

The island has also been assigned a new police chief to oversee the expanded force, which will include departments dedicated to road safety and street policing.

Apart from seeking to crack down on organized crime and burglary rackets taking advantage of the arrival of thousands of visitors from around the world over the summer months, the

Citizens’ Protection Ministry initiative is also aimed at preventing the kind of illegal parties that took place last year, in violation of coronavirus protection laws.

A similar initiative is being planned for the islands of Santorini and Rhodes, also massively popular tourist destinations.