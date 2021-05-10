Sixty people dead from Covid-19, 732 on ventilators

Greece’s daily Covid-19 death toll rose to 60 on Monday from 51 on Sunday, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

This brought the number of fatalities recorded from the start of the pandemic to 11,089.

In its daily coronavirus bulletin on Monday, EODY reported 1,904 new infections against 1,428 the day before, raising the overall number to 363,904.

In terms of the number of patients being treated in intensive care, there were 732 people on ventilators on Monday from 728 on Sunday.