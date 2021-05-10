NEWS

Sanchez and Mitsotakis hail close relations

sanchez-and-mitsotakis-hail-close-relations
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, May 10, 2021. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]

The Digital Green Certificate for people who have been vaccinated, the post-pandemic period, vaccine patents, and strong bilateral ties were the focus of the meeting on Monday between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“It is very important that the European Green Certificate is now being promoted. It is a choice that I personally suggested and was immediately supported by Spain. It is a passport for the freer movement of citizens and a critical link in the tourism chain,” Mitsotakis said during a joint press conference with his Spanish counterpart.

Both men agreed there is room for further development of bilateral ties in tourism, education and energy – sectors that will be included in the recovery fund given that Spain and Greece are among the first to submit national recovery plans that will be approved in June.

Politics
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NEWS

Greece chooses low-key tactics vs Turkey

[Intime News]
NEWS

Mitsotakis to meet Spain, Slovenia counterparts

schinas-developments-vindicate-accession-to-ec-in-1981
NEWS

Schinas: Developments vindicate accession to EC in 1981

syriza-gov-t-knew-of-deaths-testimonies-indicate
2018 EAST ATTICA FIRES

SYRIZA gov’t knew of deaths, testimonies indicate

akar-says-greece-seeking-to-cancel-turkey-libya-maritime-deal
NEWS

Akar says Greece seeking to cancel Turkey-Libya maritime deal

Heads of State and Government attend the opening ceremony of an EU summit at the Alfandega do Porto Congress Center in Porto, Portugal May 7, 2021. [Luis Vieira/Pool via Reuters]
NEWS

EU leaders attend summit in person for 1st time this year