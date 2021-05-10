sanchez-and-mitsotakis-hail-close-relations

The Digital Green Certificate for people who have been vaccinated, the post-pandemic period, vaccine patents, and strong bilateral ties were the focus of the meeting on Monday between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“It is very important that the European Green Certificate is now being promoted. It is a choice that I personally suggested and was immediately supported by Spain. It is a passport for the freer movement of citizens and a critical link in the tourism chain,” Mitsotakis said during a joint press conference with his Spanish counterpart.

Both men agreed there is room for further development of bilateral ties in tourism, education and energy – sectors that will be included in the recovery fund given that Spain and Greece are among the first to submit national recovery plans that will be approved in June.