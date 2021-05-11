florina-mayor-sounds-alarm-as-covid-cases-rise

A National Organization for Public Health (EODY) worker processes a swab in a mobile coronavirus testing unit on downtown Athens’ Ermou Street on Tuesday. EODY dispatches testing units to different parts of the country every day in a bid to encourage widespread public testing. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]

The mayor of Florina issued an urgent appeal to residents of the northern Greek town on Tuesday to abide by coronavirus safety measures like mask-wearing and social distancing following a surge in infections.

“It is a matter of responsibility, of duty, of respect for and protection of human life, that all professionals, citizens, associations and the educational community act responsibly, calmly and cautiously so that we can avoid any adverse developments,” the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) quoted Mayor Vassilis Giannakis as saying.

The local official’s appeal comes after the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported that there are currently 81 confirmed active cases in the town of less than 18,000 people and amid concerns that the actual number of cases may be significantly higher.

EODY has dispatched mobile units to the area to carry out tests and monitor the situation.

“This is the first time since the start of the pandemic that the municipality has recorded such a high number of cases,” Giannakis said.

Ignoring health safety measures, the mayor went on to warn, “may have painful consequences, such as a localized lockdown that would be devastating to the local community and economy.”