Greek, Russian civil emergency ministers sign cooperation protocol

The civil emergency ministers of Greece and Russia discussed the exchange of expertise, know-how and good practices in a meeting held in Moscow on Tuesday.

In the context of his working visit to the Russian capital, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said both countries are well versed in preventing and managing natural disasters. As a member of EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism (RescEU), Greece also contributes to promoting good practices at European level.

Hardalias and Russia’s Deputy Minister for Civil Defense, Emergencies & Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters (EMERCOM), Alexander Chupriyan signed a protocol of cooperation and agreed to further implement the Greece-Russia agreement in the fields of prevention and response.

The strategic collaboration of both countries as members of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) was also discussed, in the context of providing aid during natural and man-made disasters as agreed by BSEC member countries.

Hardalias began his three-day visit to Russia on Monday and is returning on Wednesday.

[ANA-MPA]