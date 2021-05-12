voula-stalker-is-arrested

Police announced on Tuesday that they have arrested a 34-year-old foreign national in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri in connection with a series of sexually motivated attacks against a teenager and three young women on April 27 in the coastal district of Voula.

The man, who was detained on Monday, is accused of approaching the women and minors separately on dark, quiet streets under the pretext of requesting information.

All of them managed to get away during his assaults and were able to positively identified him to police.

He has been charged with attempted rape and causing bodily harm.

He was arrested at a cafe as he tried to flee police.