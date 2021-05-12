actor-petros-filippidis-indicted-over-sexual-abuse

Popular actor and director Petros Filippidis has been indicted by the Athens Prosecutor’s Office over cases involving one rape and two attempted rapes.

The charges against him were issued after complaints filed by female colleagues who claimed that they had been sexually abused by the popular actor at a time when the crimes attributed to him were not statute-barred.

The indictments were issued on Wednesday after an investigation of the complaints by Athens prosecutor Konstantinos Spyropoulos, who heard testimony from the alleged victims and Filippidis, who denied the allegations.

The judicial procedures have now been activated to decide whether he will be remanded.

The case of Filippidis follows another high-profile case, that of director and actor Dimitris Lignadis, the former National Theater chief who is facing charges of raping minors and is currently being held at Tripoli prison in southern Greece.